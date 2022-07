Rogers (4-7) took the loss Wednesday as the Marlins fell 5-2 to the Angels, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five while also hitting two batters.

The southpaw continues to be unable to provide Miami with much length. Rogers hasn't pitched more than five innings in a start since May 14, and in nine outings since he's compiled a rough 6.47 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 38:23 K:BB through 40.1 innings.