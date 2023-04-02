Rogers (0-1) took the loss Sunday against the Mets, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

The left-hander ran into trouble early as New York tallied two first-inning runs on two hits, two walks and an error. He was then chased in the fifth after Tommy Pham's two-run homer. Rogers is looking to bounce back after he posted a 5.47 ERA last year, and he lines up for another tough matchup with the Mets next weekend.