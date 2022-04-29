Rogers (1-3) allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out four across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Nationals.

Rogers allowed a run in the opening frame, which was mostly produced by a wild pitch and passed ball. However, he settled in quickly and did not allow a hit across his final five innings of work -- highlighted by eight groundball outs. Rogers has now allowed two or fewer earned runs in three of his four outings to begin the season, which has amounted to a 5.09 ERA and a 14:9 K:BB across 17.2 frames.