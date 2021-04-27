Rogers (3-1) allowed six hits over six shutout innings Monday, striking out seven batters and earning a win over Milwaukee.

The Brewers had a few chances to score on Rogers early in the game but he induced a double play in each of the first three innings. The 6-foot-5 southpaw has now tossed 13 shutout innings with a 15:1 K:BB over his last two starts. He'll carry a strong 1.29 season ERA into Saturday's start in Washington.