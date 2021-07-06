Rogers recorded eight strikeouts and allowed two runs on six hits and zero walks across five innings during Monday's 5-4 win over the Dodgers. He did not factor in the decision.

The left-hander needed 96 pitches to record 15 outs, as the Dodgers fouled off 20 pitches to help drive up his pitch count. Rogers issued four walks and hit a batter in his previous start, but he showed better control Monday. He has a 2.22 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 118:32 K:BB across 97.1 innings and will face Atlanta this weekend in his final start before the All-Star break.