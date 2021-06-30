Rogers (7-5) was charged with the loss against the Phillies on Tuesday after allowing two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out nine across 5.2 innings.

After giving up an RBI single to Andrew McCutchen in the first inning, Rogers blanked the Phillies steadily until the sixth. Although the southpaw opened the frame with a pair of strikeouts against Bryce Harper and McCutchen, the next batter proved to be his final of the night as Rhys Hoskins swatted a solo home run on his 99th pitch. The 23-year-old left the game in line for the loss and never received enough run support from his teammates. Rogers has uncharacteristically failed to pitch at least six innings for two straight starts. He'll look to shake things off during his next projected outing Sunday at Atlanta.