Rogers allowed four runs on five hits and six walks while striking out two in 3.2 innings. He did not factor into the decision in an 11-9 win Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Rogers issued walks in each frame and threw just 52 of 94 pitches for strikes. He was able to mostly navigate around trouble in the first three innings but Rhys Hoskins smacked a three-run homer in the fourth following Kyle Schwarber's third walk of the game. Rogers' struggles with control have grown of late as he's walked 12 batters in 12.1 innings over his last three contests. His next start will likely be early next week against the Mets.