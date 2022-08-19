The Marlins are planning on having Rogers (back) make a third rehab start this weekend at Triple-A Jacksonville, MLB.com reports.

Rogers built up to 76 pitches in his second rehab start Sunday with Double-A Pensacola, but he wasn't as sharp as the Marlins probably hoped. While covering 4.2 innings for Jacksonville, Rogers struck out six and allowed five earned runs on seven hits and zero walks. If Rogers fares better in his upcoming start with Jacksonville, he should be cleared to rejoin the Marlins later next week. He could be part of a six-man rotation, as Edward Cabrera and Braxton Garrett have both pitched well enough of late to hold on to starting roles.