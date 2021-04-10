Rogers (1-1) was brilliant Saturday, giving up three hits and two walks over six scoreless innings to collect the win in a 3-0 victory over the Mets. He struck out 10.

Matched up against Jacob deGrom, Rogers rose to the challenge and only allowed one baserunner to even get to third base. The young left-hander tossed 56 of 82 pitches for strikes and, after fighting his control in his first start, looked more like the dominant pitcher who was one of the stars of spring training for the Marlins. Rogers will look to keep rolling in his next outing, set for Thursday in Atlanta.