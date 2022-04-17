Rogers (0-2) allowed seven runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three across 1.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Phillies.

Rogers had an up-and-down performance in his season debut against the Giants on April 10, but he was absolutely woeful in this one and couldn't even escape the second inning. The southpaw posted an impressive 2.64 ERA through 25 starts last season, but things have not gone according to plan this season and he owns a 12.15 ERA over his first 6.2 innings of work in 2022 while posting a 6:5 K:BB.