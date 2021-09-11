Rogers (7-7) allowed four runs on three hits and a walk over 4.1 innings Friday, striking out six and taking the loss against Atlanta.

Rogers looked great through four shutout inning before Atlanta got hot in the fifth. He gave up just one run before leaving the game but was charged with three more runs after all three runners he left on base came in to score. He's last 4.1 innings in each of his last two outings, giving up six runs and recording nine strikeouts in the process. Rogers will carry a 2.73 ERA into his projected start in Washington next week.