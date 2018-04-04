Marlins' Trevor Rosenthal: Inks minors deal with Miami
The Marlins signed Rosenthal (elbow) to a one-year, minor-league contract Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Rosenthal was cut loose by the Cardinals in the offseason after requiring Tommy John surgery in late August. Given the year-plus recovery timetable typically associated with the procedure, it's unlikely that Rosenthal will be promoted to the Marlins' active roster at any point this season. In overseeing his rehab, however, Miami will have a better feel for Rosenthal's overall health and 2019 outlook than other teams would, which could give them an edge in potentially re-signing the right-hander when he becomes a free agent again this winter.
