Mancini signed a minor-league contract with the Marlins on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Mancini slashed just .234/.299/.336 with four home runs over 263 plate appearances with the Cubs last season and was even worse than that (.622 OPS) in the second half of 2022 with the Astros. Still, a modest rebound in what will be his age-32 campaign in 2024 is possible, and he should make the Marlins' Opening Day roster, barring unforeseen circumstances.