Pompey (foot) began a rehab assignment Monday with the Marlins' rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Pompey opened the campaign at High-A Jupiter and batted .154 across eight games before being shut down in mid-April with a fractured foot. His availability for rookie-ball action suggests he's made a full recovery from the injury. Pompey should play a few more games in the Gulf Coast League before taking back a full-time role in the Jupiter outfield.

Our Latest Stories