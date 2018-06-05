Marlins' Tristan Pompey: Falls to Miami in third round
The Marlins have selected Pompey with the 89th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
An outfielder from Kentucky with some tools, Pompey had aspirations of coming off the board a bit earlier, but there are some significant concerns about his ability to be an average defender in the outfield. He has a chance to hit for a relatively high average, and has above-average speed, so he may end up being a better option in fantasy than real life. At 6-foot-4, 200 pounds, there's a chance he could also grow into 20-homer power. The bat will probably have to max out for him to project as a regular in left field.
