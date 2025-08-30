Johnston went 3-for-5 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's loss to the Mets.

Getting the start in left field and batting seventh, Johnston delivered his fourth multi-hit performance in the last nine games, a stretch in which he's batting .480 (12-for-25) with three runs and four RBI. The 28-year-old has emerged as the Marlins' preferred option in left field against right-handed pitching while still occasionally spotting in at first base or right field, a role he could fill until Kyle Stowers (oblique) gets healthy.