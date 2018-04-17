Marlins' Tyler Cloyd: Blown up in long relief
Cloyd surrendered six runs on eight hits and two walks over 3.1 innings of long relief in Monday's 12-1 loss to the Yankees. He struck out four batters in the outing.
With one out in the third inning and the Marlins trailing 5-0, Cloyd temporarily clotted the bleeding by inducing an inning-ending double play off the bat of Ronald Torreyes. However, that would prove to be the highlight of the night for Cloyd, who allowed at least two batters to reach base in each of the subsequent three innings as the Yankees pulled away. The right-hander seems unlikely to be used outside of mop-up situations while he remains with the big club.
