Cloyd had his contract selected by the Marlins on Sunday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Cloyd will make his way to the majors after the team decided to designated Jacob Turner for assignment following his brutal start to the season. Cloyd hasn't had a regular role in the majors since 2013 and more recently posted a 5.67 ERA over 60.1 innings at the Triple-A level within the Mariners' organization last season. He'll likely work out of a low-leverage bullpen role with the Marlins.