Marlins' Tyler Cloyd: Optioned to Triple-A
The Marlins optioned Cloyd to Triple-A New Orleans after Thursday's loss to the Dodgers, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Cloyd pitched well Thursday, allowing four hits and two walks over five scoreless innings,, but will return to New Orleans nonetheless. The 31-year-old otherwise struggled with the Marlins this season, having allowed 16 runs on 20 hits and five walks over 8.1 innings prior to Thursdays quality effort.
More News
-
Marlins' Tyler Cloyd: Returns from paternity leave•
-
Marlins' Tyler Cloyd: Placed on paternity list•
-
Marlins' Tyler Cloyd: Blown up in long relief•
-
Marlins' Tyler Cloyd: Joins big-league club•
-
Marlins' Tyler Cloyd: Minors deal with Marlins•
-
Mariners' Tyler Cloyd: Clears waivers, sent to Triple-A•
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...