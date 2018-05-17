The Marlins optioned Cloyd to Triple-A New Orleans after Thursday's loss to the Dodgers, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Cloyd pitched well Thursday, allowing four hits and two walks over five scoreless innings,, but will return to New Orleans nonetheless. The 31-year-old otherwise struggled with the Marlins this season, having allowed 16 runs on 20 hits and five walks over 8.1 innings prior to Thursdays quality effort.