Marlins' Tyler Cloyd: Placed on paternity list
Cloyd was placed on the paternity list Monday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear how long Cloyd will be away from the team at this point. He won't be missed, however, as he's been used primarily as a mop-up man this season, posting a 12.46 ERA across 4.1 innings of work. The move clears room on the roster for Dan Straily, who was activated from the disabled list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Marlins' Tyler Cloyd: Blown up in long relief•
-
Marlins' Tyler Cloyd: Joins big-league club•
-
Marlins' Tyler Cloyd: Minors deal with Marlins•
-
Mariners' Tyler Cloyd: Clears waivers, sent to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Tyler Cloyd: Designated for assignment•
-
Mariners' Tyler Cloyd: Optioned to Triple-A on Saturday•
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...
-
Waivers: All hail the Kingham
Heath Cummings takes a look at replacement options in the outfield.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues