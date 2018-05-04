The Marlins activated Cloyd (personal) from the paternity leave list Thursday, MLB.com reports.

Cloyd was away from the team the past four days, prompting the Marlins to keep Dillon Peters on the active roster as a long-relief option during that stretch. With Cloyd now back in the fold to fill that role out of the bullpen, Peters was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans, where he'll continue to be developed as a starter.