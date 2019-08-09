Kinley was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

He wouldn't normally be eligible to return to the majors after getting sent to Triple-A earlier this week, but with Tayron Guerrero (fingernail) landing on the injured list, Kinley can be recalled in a corresponding move. He has not allowed a run in 4.1 innings in August.

