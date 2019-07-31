Kinley was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Kinley will replace Trevor Richards -- who was traded to the Rays on Wednesday -- on the roster and in the bullpen. The 28-year-old right-hander has struck out 28 batters in 24.2 big-league innings this season, though that comes with an unsightly 5.11 ERA and 1.95 WHIP.