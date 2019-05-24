Kinley (1-0) gave up a run on three hits in an inning of relief but still picked up the win in Thursday's come-from-behind victory over the Tigers.

The right-hander entered the game in the eighth inning with the Marlins down 1-0 and made things a little worse, but Garrett Cooper's grand slam in the top of the ninth bailed Kinley out and handed him his first big-league win. His 5.75 ERA and 1.92 WHIP through 20.1 innings on the year remain poor, but his 24:15 K:BB shows his potential if he can improve his control and command.