Marlins' Tyler Kinley: Collects first MLB win
Kinley (1-0) gave up a run on three hits in an inning of relief but still picked up the win in Thursday's come-from-behind victory over the Tigers.
The right-hander entered the game in the eighth inning with the Marlins down 1-0 and made things a little worse, but Garrett Cooper's grand slam in the top of the ninth bailed Kinley out and handed him his first big-league win. His 5.75 ERA and 1.92 WHIP through 20.1 innings on the year remain poor, but his 24:15 K:BB shows his potential if he can improve his control and command.
