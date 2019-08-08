Kinley was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Austin Brice (forearm) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Kinley threw 4.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts since being recalled July 31. The 28-year-old owns a 4.34 ERA, 1.72 WHIP and a 32:19 K:BB in 29 innings of work in the majors.

