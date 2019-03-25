Kinley has secured a spot in the Miami bullpen to begin the regular season, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Kinley earned his way onto the Opening Day roster after striking out 12 and giving up only three runs (two earned) over 7.2 innings. Blessed with a high-90s fastball, Kinley could have some appeal as a strikeout source and ratio stabilizer if he can maintain his improved control, which had been an issue for the righty prior to this spring.