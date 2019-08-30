Kinley (3-1) earned the win Thursday after holding the Reds scoreless with a pair of strikeouts across two innings.

Kinley came into a tied 3-3 game in the 11th and silenced the Reds across two frames. Luckily, a walkoff home run by Harold Ramirez gave Kinley and the Marlins a much needed win. Through 38 appearances, Kinley owns a 4.24 ERA and 1.69 WHIP.