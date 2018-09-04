Kinley had his contract purchased from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Kinley was taken by the Twins in this year's Rule 5 draft, though he was returned to the Marlins after allowing nine runs across 3.1 innings (24.30 ERA) with Minnesota. The 27-year-old delivered a crisp 2.93 ERA and 56:22 K:BB across 40 innings with Triple-A New Orleans upon being returned to the Marlins, and he'll now get a chance to improve upon his big-league body of work.