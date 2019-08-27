Kinley was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Kinley was demoted to the minors Sunday, but with Austin Brice (forearm) landing on the injured list, he'll be allowed to rejoin the big-league squad immediately. He owns a 4.14 ERA and 1.73 WHIP with a 35:29 K:BB over 37 innings this season with Miami.