Kinley was returned to the Marlins on Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Kinley was selected by the Twins in this year's Rule 5 draft, but he was ultimately designated for assignment and sent back to the Marlins after struggling mightily in four appearances with Minnesota (24.30 ERA across 3.1 innings). The 27-year-old will report to Triple-A New Orleans.

