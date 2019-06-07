Kinley was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Kinley made the Opening Day roster and had a 5.09 ERA, 1.87 WHIP and 27:15 K:BB over 23 innings before being sent to New Orleans in late May. The 28-year-old should return to a low-leverage role in the bullpen for the Marlins.