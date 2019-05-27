Marlins' Tyler Kinley: Sent to Triple-A
Kinley was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans Monday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Kinley had spent the entirety of the 2019 campaign with the Marlins, racking up a 5.09 ERA and 1.87 WHIP while striking out 27 across 23 innings of work. He pitched exclusively out of the bullpen and will need to improve on his 5.9 BB/9 to find success at the major-league level again this season.
