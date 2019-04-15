Kinley walked two and struck out one in 1.2 scoreless innings of relief during Sunday's extra-innings loss to the Phillies.

The right-hander has been solid for the Marlins so far, posting a 0.96 ERA and 9:4 K:BB through 9.1 innings over eight appearances. Kinley is still in a low-leverage role -- he has just one hold -- which makes him difficult to roster even in deep NL-only formats, but if he remains effective he could work his way into Miami's set-up crew.