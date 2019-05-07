Marlins' Tyler Kinley: Struggles continue at Wrigley
Kinley walked the only two batters he faced, with one coming around to score, in Monday's win over the Cubs.
The right-hander had a 0.73 ERA on April 20, but everything's fallen apart for Kinley since. He's been charged with at least one run in five of his last seven appearances, posting a 22.50 ERA, 4.00 WHIP and 6:6 K:BB in only four innings over that stretch. The 28-year-old could well be the next Marlins reliever jettisoned to Triple-A New Orleans when the club needs to bring up a fresh arm.
