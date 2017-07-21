Marlins' Tyler Kolek: Makes return Thursday
Kolek got the start Thursday for the GCL Marlins, his first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2016.
The outing wasn't exactly a rousing success -- Kolek recorded only one out and was charged with four runs on a hit and two walks -- but the important thing is that he's pitching again. The 21-year-old right-hander was the second overall pick in 2014 and struggled with his control prior to his surgery, so expect him to focus simply on building up some innings for the rest of the season rather than making any kind of rapid ascent up the ladder in the Marlins' system.
More News
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...