Kolek got the start Thursday for the GCL Marlins, his first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2016.

The outing wasn't exactly a rousing success -- Kolek recorded only one out and was charged with four runs on a hit and two walks -- but the important thing is that he's pitching again. The 21-year-old right-hander was the second overall pick in 2014 and struggled with his control prior to his surgery, so expect him to focus simply on building up some innings for the rest of the season rather than making any kind of rapid ascent up the ladder in the Marlins' system.