Marlins' Tyler Moore: Hits bench Tuesday
Moore is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Moore has picked up most of the starts with Justin Bour (oblique) out of action, but the 30-year-old has responded by collecting just three hits in his past 24 at-bats. Moore will hit the bench as a result, allowing Tomas Telis to log a start at first base.
