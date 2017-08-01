Moore is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Moore has picked up most of the starts with Justin Bour (oblique) out of action, but the 30-year-old has responded by collecting just three hits in his past 24 at-bats. Moore will hit the bench as a result, allowing Tomas Telis to log a start at first base.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast