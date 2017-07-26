Marlins' Tyler Moore: Hits bench Wednesday
Moore is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Rangers, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Moore seems to be in line for regular playing time with Justin Bour (oblique) landing on the disabled list, but he'll get the night off after two straight 0-for-4 showings. Tomas Telis will man first base in his place.
