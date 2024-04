The Marlins acquired Bellozo and cash considerations from the Astros on Saturday in exchange for Jacob Amaya, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bellozo, 24, posted a 5.55 ERA and 106:32 K:BB over 110.1 innings between High-A Asheville and Double-A Corpus Christi in 2023. He has yet to make an appearance this season and looks like a middling prospect for the Marlins.