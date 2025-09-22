Bellozo (triceps) retired two of the six batters he faced and was charged with four earned runs on four hits in a relief appearance in Thursday's 9-7 win over the Rockies.

Though Bellozo was knocked around for four extra-base hits (two home runs, two doubles) in the relief outing, he's at least seemingly healthy again after he had been forced out of his previous appearance Sept. 9 against the Nationals due to right triceps tightness. The right-hander is likely to continue serving in a low-leverage relief role for Miami during the final week of the season.