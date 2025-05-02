Now Playing

The Marlins recalled Bellozo from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday.

Bellozo is set to start Friday's game versus the Athletics and could earn additional starts until Ryan Weathers (forearm) is ready to return. The right-hander threw 2.1 innings with Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, so he'll likely have his workload truncated as he pitches on short rest.

