The Marlins recalled Bellozo from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday.
Bellozo is set to start Friday's game versus the Athletics and could earn additional starts until Ryan Weathers (forearm) is ready to return. The right-hander threw 2.1 innings with Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, so he'll likely have his workload truncated as he pitches on short rest.
More News
-
Marlins' Valente Bellozo: Set for Friday start•
-
Marlins' Valente Bellozo: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Valente Bellozo: Can't escape fourth in loss•
-
Marlins' Valente Bellozo: Recalled ahead of Monday's start•
-
Marlins' Valente Bellozo: Likely to start Monday•
-
Marlins' Valente Bellozo: Optioned to Triple-A•