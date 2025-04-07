The Marlins recalled Bellozo from Triple-A Jacksonville on Monday.
Bellozo will make a spot start Monday against the Mets in place of Sandy Alcantara, who was placed on the paternity list. The right-handed Bellozo held the Pirates to one run over 4.1 innings in a start on March 29 but will face a better lineup this time around. He's likely to be sent back down to the minors after the game.
