Bellozo will transition to the bullpen with the Marlins reinstating Ryan Weathers (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old started in his first five MLB appearances of the season, and he pitched well with a 3.27 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 16:11 K:BB across 22 innings. The performance was enough to retain his spot on the major-league roster, and Bellozo will be a prime candidate to re-enter the rotation should Miami suffer an injury to another starting pitcher.