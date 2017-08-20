Marlins' Vance Worley: Drops to 2-3 with loss to Mets
Worley (2-3) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out two batters through 5.1 innings during Saturday's loss to the Mets.
Worley has now made five consecutive starts and posted a 3.08 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with two wins. Unfortunately, he's only struck out 11 batters and pitched just 26.1 innings during that span. Still, his current form makes him a serviceable option in cavernous leagues, and he's worth considering as a streamer in the right matchups in all setups. Worley lines up to face the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park in his next start.
