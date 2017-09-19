Marlins' Vance Worley: Earns three-inning save
Worley pitched three scoreless innings with four strikeouts to collect his first save of the season during Monday's win over the Mets.
Worley received a start in his previous outing Sept. 14, so his usage Monday indicates that he'll be ticketed for a bullpen role this week, with Odrisamer Despaigne likely slotting back into the rotation. Considering Worley had allowed 32 runs through just 26.1 innings over his previous eight appearances for a 10.59 ERA and 2.39 WHIP, it's unlikely that the right-hander will see much usage in high-leverage relief situations over the final couple weeks of the season.
