Worley allowed eight runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three batters across four innings Thursday against the Phillies. He didn't factor into the decision.

Worley was pummeled Thursday, but a late surge from the Marlins' offense got him off the hook for the loss. He now owns an unimpressive 5.04 ERA and 14:11 K:BB through six starts for the Marlins since rejoining the rotation at the end of July. Things won't get any easier for Worley as his next scheduled start comes against the Nationals on Wednesday.