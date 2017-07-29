Marlins' Vance Worley: Lasts four innings Friday
Worley gave up three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three over four innings in Friday's 7-4 win over the Reds.
He was able to throw 70 pitches (41 strikes) in his longest big-league outing since late May, although he wasn't overly effective. Worley will likely get another turn or two in the rotation, but he'll be a very risky fantasy play in his next start Wednesday at home against the dangerous Nationals.
