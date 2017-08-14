Marlins' Vance Worley: Lasts just four innings Sunday
Worley allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out one through four innings of work Sunday against the Rockies. He didn't factor into the decision.
After tossing a pair of quality starts in his previous two outings, Worley failed to make it out of the fifth inning Sunday. He still owns an impressive 2.12 ERA through three starts (17 innings) this month, but his 6:5 K:BB over that same span isn't doing much for fantasy owners. He'll make his next start Saturday against the Mets.
More News
-
Marlins' Vance Worley: Tosses quality start in win over Nats•
-
Marlins' Vance Worley: Stymies Nats through seven•
-
Marlins' Vance Worley: Lasts four innings Friday•
-
Marlins' Vance Worley: Takes mound Friday against Cincinnati•
-
Marlins' Vance Worley: Serving mostly as spot starter•
-
Marlins' Vance Worley: Headed back to bullpen•
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...