Worley allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out one through four innings of work Sunday against the Rockies. He didn't factor into the decision.

After tossing a pair of quality starts in his previous two outings, Worley failed to make it out of the fifth inning Sunday. He still owns an impressive 2.12 ERA through three starts (17 innings) this month, but his 6:5 K:BB over that same span isn't doing much for fantasy owners. He'll make his next start Saturday against the Mets.