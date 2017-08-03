Worley (1-2) pitched seven scoreless innings with just two hits allowed while striking out three batters during Wednesday's win over Washington.

This was just the sixth start of the season for Worley, and he allowed three runs through just four innings in his last outing July 28 against the Reds. The veteran also sports an underwhelming 5.31 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 7.1 K/9 for the season, so he's far from a go-to virtual asset. However, shutting down the Nationals is an encouraging showing, and Worley projects to start consistently moving forward. That alone, warrants attention in cavernous fantasy settings. He projects to face Washington again in his next start, though, and this game will be at Nationals Park. It's probably not an ideal setup for Worley.