Marlins' Vance Worley: Stymies Nats through seven
Worley (1-2) pitched seven scoreless innings with just two hits allowed while striking out three batters during Wednesday's win over Washington.
This was just the sixth start of the season for Worley, and he allowed three runs through just four innings in his last outing July 28 against the Reds. The veteran also sports an underwhelming 5.31 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 7.1 K/9 for the season, so he's far from a go-to virtual asset. However, shutting down the Nationals is an encouraging showing, and Worley projects to start consistently moving forward. That alone, warrants attention in cavernous fantasy settings. He projects to face Washington again in his next start, though, and this game will be at Nationals Park. It's probably not an ideal setup for Worley.
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...