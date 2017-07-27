Marlins' Vance Worley: Takes mound Friday against Cincinnati
Worley will get the start for Friday's game against the Reds, Tim Healey of the Sun Sentinel reports.
Worley takes the place of Tom Koehler, who was demoted to Triple-A New Orleans after another rocky start during Sunday's loss. This marks Worley's fifth start of the season, and his first since June 9, when he allowed four runs in 3.2 innings. The right-hander has served in a limited role out of the bullpen lately, with his latest appearance coming Tuesday against the Rangers. Throughout the course of the 2017 campaign, Worley has posted a 6.37 ERA and 1.65 WHIP over 29.2 innings.
