Marlins' Vance Worley: Tosses quality start in win over Nats
Worley (2-2) tossed six innings of one-run ball in Tuesday's win over the Nationals, allowing six hits with three walks and two strikeouts.
Worley was sharp in this one, tossing 64 percent of his pitches for strikes and inducing seven groundball outs. He was only scored upon by an RBI groundout following a Brian Goodwin extra-base hit in the third inning , but his teammates built him a comfortable lead before he completed the sixth. It was Worley's second straight quality start, giving him 13 one-run innings over that span to lower his ERA to 4.82. He has hit his stride of late and will look to keep it going Sunday against the Rockies.
More News
-
Marlins' Vance Worley: Stymies Nats through seven•
-
Marlins' Vance Worley: Lasts four innings Friday•
-
Marlins' Vance Worley: Takes mound Friday against Cincinnati•
-
Marlins' Vance Worley: Serving mostly as spot starter•
-
Marlins' Vance Worley: Headed back to bullpen•
-
Marlins' Vance Worley: Escapes with no-decision Friday•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...