Worley (2-2) tossed six innings of one-run ball in Tuesday's win over the Nationals, allowing six hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

Worley was sharp in this one, tossing 64 percent of his pitches for strikes and inducing seven groundball outs. He was only scored upon by an RBI groundout following a Brian Goodwin extra-base hit in the third inning , but his teammates built him a comfortable lead before he completed the sixth. It was Worley's second straight quality start, giving him 13 one-run innings over that span to lower his ERA to 4.82. He has hit his stride of late and will look to keep it going Sunday against the Rockies.